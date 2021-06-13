Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $177.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.78. The stock has a market cap of $322.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

