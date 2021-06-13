Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.73% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $41,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 241,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,776,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,452,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $140,181.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,447.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,912 shares of company stock worth $5,818,832. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of ADPT opened at $38.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.50. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.