Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $17,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 486.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

BILL opened at $157.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.97. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.88 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $1,231,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,141.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,992 shares of company stock worth $18,359,260. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.71.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

