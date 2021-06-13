Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 10,969 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,969 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $217,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,019 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $541.26 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $395.41 and a 12-month high of $541.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.68.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.