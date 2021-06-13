Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,965 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

NYSE SPCE opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.96. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

