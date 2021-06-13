Zilla (ZLA) Trading Up 25.9% Over Last 7 Days

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. Zilla has a market cap of $272,960.84 and $4,204.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.75 or 0.00792975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00085038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.32 or 0.08064523 BTC.

About Zilla

ZLA is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

