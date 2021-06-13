Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,715 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $208,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,009,000 after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,507,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,346. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

