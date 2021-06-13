Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $450.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM stock opened at $366.40 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $216.75 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.85, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.31.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total value of $854,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,201 shares of company stock valued at $43,528,954. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,878 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.