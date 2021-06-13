Zoracles (ZORA) Market Cap Hits $2.30 Million

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. Zoracles has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $274,309.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zoracles has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for $420.55 or 0.01116251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00056601 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00167354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00190080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.64 or 0.01158966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,630.73 or 0.99882111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zoracles Coin Trading

