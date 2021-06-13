Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZRSEF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ZRSEF stock opened at $362.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.16. Zur Rose Group has a 52 week low of $287.65 and a 52 week high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

