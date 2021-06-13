Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the May 13th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

