Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 415.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 441 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 410 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 432 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

