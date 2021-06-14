-$0.04 EPS Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Cloudflare reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $2,441,553.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,277,558.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 835,282 shares of company stock worth $62,542,021. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after buying an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after buying an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.04. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.07 and a beta of 0.03.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

