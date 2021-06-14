-$0.05 EPS Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.01). Bloom Energy posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $53,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,767. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,170,000 after buying an additional 839,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after buying an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after buying an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,420,000 after buying an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.49. 5,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.71.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

