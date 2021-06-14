$0.05 EPS Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Endeavour Silver reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million.

EXK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 83.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938,679 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 124,833 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,462,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 328,125 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 714,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 214,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. 64,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,561. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 90.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.