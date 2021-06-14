-$0.07 EPS Expected for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). NextDecade reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth about $1,338,000. SL Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,191 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the first quarter worth about $668,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. 53,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,171. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $6.13.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

