-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). Venus Concept reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VERO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

VERO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.33. 10,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,019. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

