$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

NYSE:ELF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,453. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.02 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $31.29.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,150,729.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,374,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Insiders have sold 347,020 shares of company stock worth $9,959,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 916,663 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $19,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after buying an additional 674,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after buying an additional 622,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

