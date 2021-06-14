-$0.22 EPS Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). NeoPhotonics reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NPTN shares. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $223,342.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,722 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 234,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 26.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 398,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 124,501 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NPTN stock remained flat at $$10.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. 11,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,121. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $559.50 million, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.