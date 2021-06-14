-$0.37 EPS Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.32). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CFO Justin J. File purchased 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,599.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 102,680 shares of company stock worth $107,660 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVFM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.35. 1,145,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,904,392. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $138.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.28. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

