$0.37 EPS Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

