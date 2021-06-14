$0.91 EPS Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,091 shares of company stock worth $6,734,719 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

