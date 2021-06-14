$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Medpace reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Medpace stock opened at $175.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.66. Medpace has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $2,712,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,301,135.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Medpace by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,899,000 after buying an additional 78,980 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.