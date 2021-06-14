0xcert (ZXC) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $961,744.03 and $39,915.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.60 or 0.00784527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00083011 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.36 or 0.07876105 BTC.

About 0xcert

ZXC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

