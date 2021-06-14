$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.59. 9,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 459,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 115,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,300,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

