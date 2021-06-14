$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.07. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.32. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,407. The company has a market cap of $754.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $47.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

