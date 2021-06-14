$1.46 EPS Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Aspen Technology reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $192,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 256.6% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 26,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $139.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $93.55 and a 1 year high of $162.56.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

