$103.87 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will announce sales of $103.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.74 million and the highest is $109.91 million. BRP Group reported sales of $51.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $515.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.72 million to $525.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $711.22 million, with estimates ranging from $624.91 million to $759.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ BRP traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. 15,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,762. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -113.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64.

BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

