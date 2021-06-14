10,588,754 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Bought by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,588,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,964,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 158,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,343,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $503,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TME traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 266,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,488,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.75. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

