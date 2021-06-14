12,682 Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,682 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,133 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,767,000 after acquiring an additional 522,845 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 561,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 35.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 442,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,723,000 after acquiring an additional 114,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,152,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORA opened at $71.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

