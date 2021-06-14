$129.15 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce $129.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $132.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of -$6.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,955.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $390.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.39 million to $396.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $771.42 million, with estimates ranging from $743.91 million to $816.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.92) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MSGS stock opened at $177.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.70. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.