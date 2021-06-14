$129.15 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce $129.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $132.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of -$6.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,955.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $390.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.39 million to $396.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $771.42 million, with estimates ranging from $743.91 million to $816.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.92) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MSGS stock opened at $177.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.70. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

