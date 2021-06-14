12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Has $23.82 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 5.0% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FISV shares. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.42. 75,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,318. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.22. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 86.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.