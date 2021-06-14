1492 Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 54,821 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 54,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after buying an additional 112,337 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 73.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

VSTO opened at $43.03 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

