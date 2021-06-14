1492 Capital Management LLC Invests $117,000 in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2,688.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in LSB Industries by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LSB Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXU opened at $7.07 on Monday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.12.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.67% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,936 shares in the company, valued at $144,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

