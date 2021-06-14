1492 Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 134.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,376 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Falcon Minerals worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLMN. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLMN opened at $5.09 on Monday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $438.80 million, a PE ratio of -254.50 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

