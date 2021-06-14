1492 Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

1492 Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,045 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 434,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 152,090 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 1,227.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 44,836 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $215.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

