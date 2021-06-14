150,000 Shares in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLAHU. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth $5,724,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000.

Shares of HLAHU opened at $10.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

