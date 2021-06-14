1,600 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,600 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,301,952 shares of company stock worth $1,731,611,404. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $140.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.35. The stock has a market cap of $394.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

