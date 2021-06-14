$180.13 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post sales of $180.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $137.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $730.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $720.20 million to $748.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $750.88 million, with estimates ranging from $729.00 million to $790.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Wedbush started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,923,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,853,000 after buying an additional 205,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,916,000 after buying an additional 86,415 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,595,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,212,000 after buying an additional 412,022 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,724,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after buying an additional 108,488 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPBI opened at $45.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

