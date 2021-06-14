$20.23 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will report sales of $20.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.91 million to $21.70 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $10.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $93.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.38 million to $96.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $134.17 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $141.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.12 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,947 shares of company stock worth $8,672,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,475 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after buying an additional 771,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,198,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after buying an additional 605,392 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLI stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,710. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -9.72. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Earnings History and Estimates for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

