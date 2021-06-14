$20.23 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will report sales of $20.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.91 million to $21.70 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $10.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $93.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.38 million to $96.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $134.17 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $141.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.12 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,947 shares of company stock worth $8,672,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,475 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after buying an additional 771,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,198,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after buying an additional 605,392 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLI stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,710. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -9.72. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

