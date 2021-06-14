$20.41 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce sales of $20.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $27.30 million. Agenus reported sales of $26.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $76.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $109.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $102.18 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $143.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Agenus by 367.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agenus in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. 121,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,563. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.37. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

