20,423 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,815,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,257,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,491,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,424,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $56.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $56.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

