2,261 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,104,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,970,000 after purchasing an additional 739,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,724,000 after purchasing an additional 475,804 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,684,000 after purchasing an additional 196,322 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $121.80 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

