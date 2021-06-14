$232.94 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will report sales of $232.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.20 million. BankUnited reported sales of $228.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $944.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $974.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $998.39 million, with estimates ranging from $971.50 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $45.23. 5,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

