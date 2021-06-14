$27.14 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to post $27.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.87 million to $27.40 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $23.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $111.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.01 million to $113.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $119.24 million, with estimates ranging from $117.48 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%.

BWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,869,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 41,705 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. 896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,713. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $477.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.83.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.