27,897 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Purchased by WBI Investments

WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

DOX traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

