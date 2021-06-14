$30.67 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report $30.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.50 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $6.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 343.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $52.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.20 million to $80.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $1,888,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,316,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,504,031.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $4,115,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,516,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,087,544.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,020,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,905,584. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

