300,000 Shares in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Separately, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 562.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Gabelli raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

ASRT stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 57.78% and a negative return on equity of 80.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

