3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 385.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

TGOPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get 3i Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPY opened at $9.36 on Monday. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.79.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.