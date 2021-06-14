$487.86 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will report $487.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $491.00 million and the lowest is $485.00 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $405.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on FN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $95.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

